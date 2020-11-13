US COVID Cases Skyrocketing

COVID-19 infections in the United States are skyrocketing to new heights, crossing the 1,50,000 mark.

1,53,861 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours was the worst daily toll in the country since the pandemic began.

With this, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 10554804, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

630 new deaths in the same period took the total casualties to 242430.

Since the beginning of this month, cases are multiplying in the United States, breaking all-time records day-by-day.

Twenty seven states this week hit a record for the number of new cases reported.

New COVID cases in the U.S. rose by nearly 150 percent within the last 30 days, and by 100 percent since the beginning of this month. The nation is also posting new records for hospitalizations nearly every day, and healthcare systems are reaching capacity in many areas where cases have spiked.

One in 378 US residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the past two weeks, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The seven-day average of deaths now exceeds 1,000 per day, a level not seen since the summer surge. States reported another 7,382 lives lost to COVID-19 in the past week, as per the latest data published by the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.

On Thursday, California became the second U.S. state to top 1 million Covid-19 cases. With a total of 1,006,099 cases, they are only behind Texas in this regard.

In the wake of the alarming trend, some schools are moving back to online classes.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the urgent need for the Congress to come together in the lame duck session on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that provides resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed relief for working families and small businesses, support for state and local governments trying to keep frontline workers on the payroll, expanded unemployment insurance, and affordable care for millions of families, the Joe Biden Transition team said in a press release.

Germany recorded more than 23,000 infections, its highest toll in a single day on Thursday. On the same day, Russia reported new daily record of 21,983 cases.

