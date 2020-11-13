Spain Consumer Prices Decline Less Than Estimated

Spain's consumer prices declined less than estimated in October, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer prices declined 0.8 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.4 percent fall in September. In the initial estimate, prices fell 0.9 percent.

Prices for housing declined 3.6 percent annually in October and communication cost decreased 4.2 percent. Prices for education, and leisure and culture fell 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month, as estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in October, following a 0.6 percent. According to the initial estimate, the HICP fall 1.0 percent.

The HICP rose 0.3 percent monthly in October, as estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.