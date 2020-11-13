France Consumer Prices Steady In October As Estimated

French consumer prices remained unchanged in October, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

The consumer price index remained unchanged yearly in October for the second month in a row, as estimated.

Data showed that food price inflation grew 1.5 percent in October and services cost rose 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, energy and manufactured product prices declined 7.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October. In the initial estimate, prices fell 0.1 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent annually in October versus remaining unchanged in the initial estimate.

On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in October, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, HICP fell 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.