Swiss Producer And Import Prices Decline In October

Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Producer and import prices fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in October.

The producer price index decreased 1.6 percent annually in October and import prices decreased 5.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained unchanged in October.

The latest increase was mainly due to a rise in prices for machinery and watches, while petroleum products, petroleum and natural gas became cheaper, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices fell 0.7 percent yearly in October and rose 0.1 from a month ago.

