Turkey Industrial Production Growth Slows; Retail Sales Rise

Turkish industrial production growth eased, while retail sales growth rose in September, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 10.6 percent rise in August.

Manufacturing output grew 8.5 percent annually in September.

Production in mining and quarrying rose 0.4 percent and output in the electricity, gas & steam gained 8.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.7 percent in September, after a 3.4 percent growth in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that retail sales rose 7.8 percent yearly in September, following a 6.0 percent gain in August.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased 9.2 percent and non-food sales grew 9.0 percent. Automotive fuel sales rose 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.8 percent in September, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

