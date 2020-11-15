Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 4.4 percent on quarter and 18.3 percent on year after sinking 7.9 percent on quarter and 28.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

Japan also will see final September figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a gain of 4.0 percent on month and a decline of 9.0 percent on year after adding 1.0 percent on month and falling 13.8 percent on year in the previous reading.

China will release October numbers for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

Industrial output is expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, slowing from 6.9 percent in September. Retail sales are tipped to gain an annual 4.9 percent, up from 3.3 percent a month earlier. FAI is called higher by 1.6 percent, doubling from 0.8 percent in the previous month. House prices rose 4.6 percent on year in September and the jobless rate was 5.4 percent.

Indonesia will see October trade data and Q3 results for its confidence index. Imports are tipped to tumbled 18.67 percent on year after sinking 18.88 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.36 percent after easing 0.51 percent a month earlier. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.29 billion, down from $2.44 billion in the previous month. In the second quarter, the business confidence index score was 102.90.

Thailand will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for an increase of 3.8 percent on quarter and a decline of 8.6 percent on year. That follows the 9.7 percent quarterly drop and the 12.2 percent yearly decline in the three months prior.

