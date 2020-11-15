Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Remain Rangebound

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 115 points or 7.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on earnings news and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the industrials and telecoms were mitigated by support from the financials and glove makers and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index eased 1.09 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,589.69 after trading between 1,572.00 and 1,592.19. Volume was 12.579 billion shares worth 4.603 billion ringgit. There were 650 gainers and 531 decliners.

Among the actives, Hap Seng Consolidated plummeted 4.74 percent, while Press Metal surged 3.66 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 3.36 percent, Hong Leong Bank tanked 2.16 percent, Maybank soared 1.67 percent, CIMB Group spiked 1.47 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.46 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.39 percent, AMMB Holdings rallied 1.26 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.25 percent, Top Glove gathered 1.04 percent, Public Bank retreated 0.89 percent, RHB Capital declined 0.80 percent, Petronas Chemicals surrendered 0.73 percent, Digi.com sank 0.71 percent, Genting perked 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.52 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.41 percent, Axiata lost 0.30 percent, MISC added 0.28 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.22 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.19 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.13 percent, PPB Group was up 0.10 percent and Maxis and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, reversing losses from the previous session.

The Dow soared 399.61 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 29,479.81, while the NASDAQ jumped 119.69 points or 1.02 percent to end at 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.14 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,58515. For the week, the Dow jumped 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P climbed 2.2 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS) and DraftKings (DKNG), which all beat forecasts.

The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continues to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome.

Traders also continue to express optimism about a potential vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.99 or 2.4 percent at $40.13 a barrel. But for the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent.

