Singapore Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Monday

The Singapore stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, although it has given up not quite 2 points or 0.1 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 2,710-point plateau although it's likely to find support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on earnings news and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the financials and industrials were offset by support from the properties and stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.51 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,711.39 after trading between 2,685.81 and 2,715.92. Volume was 1.65 billion shares worth 1.42 billion Singapore dollars. There were 227 gainers and 203 decliners.

Among the actives, SATS surged 5.56 percent, while SingTel soared 3.14 percent, Singapore Airlines plummeted 2.79 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 2.67 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.81 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both plunged 0.99 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 0.98 percent, City Developments rallied 0.97 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings tumbled 0.95 percent, Dairy Farm International skidded 0.83 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 0.81 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 0.74 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.71 percent, CapitaLand declined 0.70 percent, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.66 percent, Keppel Corp sank 0.61 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.60 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shed 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trist fell 0.51 percent, DBS Group slid 0.38 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.22 percent and Genting Singapore and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, reversing losses from the previous session.

The Dow soared 399.61 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 29,479.81, while the NASDAQ jumped 119.69 points or 1.02 percent to end at 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.14 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,58515. For the week, the Dow jumped 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P climbed 2.2 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS) and DraftKings (DKNG), which all beat forecasts.

The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continues to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome.

Traders also continue to express optimism about a potential vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.99 or 2.4 percent at $40.13 a barrel. But for the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent.

Market Analysis