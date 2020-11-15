Higher Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after snapping the five-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 400 points or 8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,460-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on earnings news and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the resource and cement stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.46 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 5,461.06 after trading between 5,427.63 and 5,466.56.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.78 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.21 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.63 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 5.12 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia advanced 1.27 percent, Indosat rallied 2.33 percent, Indocement gathered 0.35 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.10 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 1.05 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.45 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.68 percent, Timah spiked 1.98 percent and Aneka Tambang and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, reversing losses from the previous session.

The Dow soared 399.61 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 29,479.81, while the NASDAQ jumped 119.69 points or 1.02 percent to end at 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.14 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,58515. For the week, the Dow jumped 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P climbed 2.2 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS) and DraftKings (DKNG), which all beat forecasts.

The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continues to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome.

Traders also continue to express optimism about a potential vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.99 or 2.4 percent at $40.13 a barrel. But for the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see October trade data and Q3 results for its confidence index later today. Imports are tipped to tumbled 18.67 percent on year after sinking 18.88 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.36 percent after easing 0.51 percent a month earlier. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.29 billion, down from $2.44 billion in the previous month. In the second quarter, the business confidence index score was 102.90.

