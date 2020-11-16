RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 3 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA decided to lower its key cash rate by 15 basis points to a record low of 0.10 percent. It also decided to cut the target for the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond to around 0.1 percent and to purchase A$100 billion government bonds of maturities of around 5 to 10 years over the next six months.

Singapore will provide October trade data, with non-oil exports expected to rise 4.6 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year after slipping 11.3 percent on month and gaining 5.9 percent on year in September. The trade surplus in the previous month was SGD3.04 billion.

Hong Kong will see October numbers for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 6.4 percent.

