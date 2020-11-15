China Industrial Production Jumps 6.9% On Year In October

Industrial production in China was up 6.9 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - beating forecasts for a gain of 6.5 percent and roughly unchanged from the September reading.

The bureau also said that fixed asset investment rose 1.8 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 1.6 percent and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Retail sales gained 4.3 percent on year, missing forecasts for 4.9 percent but still up from 3.3 percent a month earlier.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.3 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September.

Finally, house prices climbed an annual 4.3 percent in October, easing from 4.7 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

