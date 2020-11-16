Thai GDP Falls At Slower Pace In Q3

Thailand's shrank at a slower pace in the third quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC, reported Monday.

Gross domestic product fell 6.4 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter, slower than the 12.1 percent decline posted in the second quarter. GDP was expected to shrink 8.6 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 6.5 percent, in contrast to a 9.9 percent fall in the preceding period. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 3.8 percent.

The government forecast the economy to grow within the range of 3.5 - 4.5 percent next year.

The headline inflation is expected to be in a range of 0.7 - 1.7 percent and the current account tends to register a surplus of 2.6 percent of GDP in 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.