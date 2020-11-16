European Shares Seen Up On Recovery Hopes

European stocks may open higher on Monday as positive economic data from China and Japan elevated hopes for a quick economic recovery.

China's industrial output rose an annual 6.9 percent in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said - beating forecasts for a gain of 6.5 percent and roughly unchanged from the September reading.

Fixed asset investment rose 1.8 percent year-on-year - exceeding expectations for 1.6 percent and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Retail sales gained 4.3 percent, missing forecasts for 4.9 percent but still up from 3.3 percent a month earlier.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.3 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September. House prices climbed an annual 4.3 percent in October, easing from 4.7 percent a month earlier.

Elsewhere, Japan's GDP jumped 21.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report.

That exceeded expectations for an annualized jump of 18.9 percent following the 28.8 percent plunge in the previous three months.

On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 5.0 percent - also beating forecasts for a gain of 4.4 percent following the 8.2 percent slide in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, fifteen Asia-Pacific nations, including China, on Sunday signed the world's biggest trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), covering nearly a third of the global . Leaders hope that the pact will help to spur recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

As the number of cases in the United States crossed the 11-million mark to reach yet another grim milestone, two of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisers said a national Covid-10 lockdown isn't on the agenda and that they favor targeted local measures to stem the pandemic.

Asian are moving higher and the yuan hit a one-week high against the dollar while gold prices hovered near a one-week high on dollar weakness.

Both Brent and WTI futures rose over 1 percent on hopes that OPEC+ will continue to curb output.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday as optimism over the prospects of Covid-19 vaccines coupled with positive earnings news from big-name companies like Cisco and Disney helped investors shrug off lingering concerns over a spike in the viral outbreak in the U.S. and Europe.

President Donald Trump's faltering efforts to challenge the election results also eliminated some of the uncertainty about the outcome.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to reach a fresh record closing high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 1.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1 percent.

European stocks finished slightly higher on Friday despite disturbing news about rising coronavirus cases across the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com