Japan Industrial Production Growth Less Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production rose less than estimated in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry revealed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent monthly in September versus a 4.0 percent increase in the initial estimate.

Shipments rose 3.9 percent on the month in September. In the initial estimate, shipments increased 3.8 percent.

Inventories declined 0.5 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, inventories fell 0.3 percent.

The inventory ratio decreased 4.4 percent in September versus a 3.7 percent fall in the initial estimate.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 9.0 percent in September, as initially estimated.

Data also showed that the capacity utilization fell 0.3 percent monthly in September and fell 0.5 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

