Indonesia Trade Surplus Rise In October

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in October, amid a fall in exports and imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to $3.61 billion in October from $0.12 billion in the last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.29 billion. In August, the trade surplus was $2.35 billion.

Exports declined 3.29 percent year-on-year in October. Economists had expected a decline of 4.36 percent.

Imports fell 26.93 percent annually in October. Economists had forecast a decrease of 18.67 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 3.09 percent, while imports decreased 6.79 percent in October.

