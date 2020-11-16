India Wholesale Prices Rise Faster In October

India's wholesale prices increased at a slightly faster pace in October, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index rose 1.48 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.32 percent increase in September.

The primary articles price index rose 4.74 percent annually in October, after a 5.10 percent increase in the previous month.

Food price inflation eased to 5.78 percent in October from 6.92 percent in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices declined 10.95 percent in October, following a 9.54 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 2.12percent in October, following a 1.61 percent gain in the previous month.

The wholesale prices rose 0.41 percent in August.

