Norway October Trade Surplus Falls

Norway's trade surplus for October decreased from a year ago, as exports declined and imports rose, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus fell to NOK 2.708 billion in October from NOK 9.677 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was NOK 8.558 billion.

Exports declined 7.8 percent year-on-year in October and increased 17.0 percent from a month ago.

Imports rose 1.5 percent annually in October and fell 1.5 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade deficit decreased to NOK 28.212 billion in October from NOK 31.142 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 23.315 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.