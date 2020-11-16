Denmark Producer Prices Fall In October

Denmark's producer prices declined in October, mainly due to fall in prices of energy supply and raw material extraction industry, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in October.

Prices in mining and quarrying declined 26.5 percent and those in energy supply fell 18.7 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply rose 1.9 percent.

Domestic market prices declined 4.8 percent annually in October and foreign market prices fell 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.2 percent in October.

Import prices decreased 2.8 percent yearly in October and rose 0.2 percent from a month ago.

