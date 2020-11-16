Latvia Jobless Rate Falls In Q3

Latvia's unemployment rate decreased in the third quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell to 8.4 percent in the third quarter from 8.6 percent in the second quarter.

In the corresponding period of 2019, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 81,400 in the September quarter from 83,500 in the June quarter from a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, rose to 14.8 percent in the third quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.