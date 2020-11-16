Italy Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated

Italy's consumer prices declined in October, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.6 percent decline in September, as estimated.

The core inflation, excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food, rose to 0.2 percent in October from 0.1 percent in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, core inflation was 0.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October, as estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in October, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.6 percent in October. This was in line with the initial estimate.

