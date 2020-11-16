Ireland Trade Surplus Falls In September

Ireland's trade surplus decreased in September, amid a fall in both exports and imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 7.522 billion in September from EUR 7.657 billion in August. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.174 billion.

Exports fell by a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent monthly in September and imports declined 8.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports increased 12.0 percent annually in September, while imports declined 14.0 percent.

Data showed that exports to Britain fell 2.0 percent yearly in September, while imports decreased 3.0 percent.

Economic News

