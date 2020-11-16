New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Drops To 6.3 In November

New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in the month of November, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index fell to 6.3 in November from 10.5 in October. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to rise to 13.5.

Looking ahead, the index for future business conditions held steady at 33.9, suggesting that firms remained optimistic about future conditions.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.