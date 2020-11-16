Trump Retracts After Nearly Conceding Defeat

Within hours of admitting that Joe Biden won the presidential election, President Donald Trump retracted by saying he will continue fighting the "rigged elections."

Trump, who was busy playing golf in the weekend even as the United States was reeling under the rising infection rate, made conflicting comments on Twitter Sunday. He initially appeared to admit for the first time publicly that Biden won, then reversed course.

In an early morning tweet, Trump said, "He (Biden) won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more."

"He (Biden) only won in the eyes of the Fake News Media," according to Trump. "I concede nothing! We have a long way to go. This was a Rigged Election," he added. Twitter flagged these statements with the remark, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Hours later, in a late night tweet, the President said: "I WON THE ELECTION!". It was accompanied by a Twitter warning label saying: "Official sources called this election differently."

In between these two tweets, Trump continued to post a series of statements claiming the November 3 election was rigged, and at the same time, that he won it.

He also alleged that his supporters who gathered in Washington for the "Million MAGA March" were attacked.

Several people were reportedly arrested in violence erupted during mass demonstrations by Trump supporters who urged him not to concede the election, and pro-Biden activists who claimed his victory.

"Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed," Trump tweeted.

He mounted the attack on media. "Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked perhaps like never before! From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure. Those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching."

Twitter tagged this with the remark, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security Agency, had certified in a statement issued last week that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was the "most secure in American history."

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," said the agency, which is tasked with ensuring secure elections.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News