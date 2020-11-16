Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory

The Canadian stock market is firmly placed in positive territory after opening on a bright note, riding on gains in energy and financial sections.

Several stocks from the real estate sector are also up with impressive gains. Consumer discretionary and telecom stocks are finding some support, while information and materials shares are weak.

Encouraging news on Covid-19 vaccine front, higher crude oil prices, and upbeat economic data from China contributed to the positive start. Data showing an increase in Canadian manufacturing sales in the month of September helped as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 94.82 points or 0.57% at 16,770.46. The index, which rose to 16,791.87, declined to 16,733.98 subsequently before edging higher again.

The Capped Energy Index is rising 3.5%. Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are up 5.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) are up 4 to 5%, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are gaining 3 to 3.75%.

In the financial space, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) is rising 3%, Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) is up 2.8% and CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) is advancing 2.7%. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up 1 to 2.3%.

Several stocks in the real estate section, including H&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO), Ricon Real Estate (REI.UN.TO), Smartcentres Real Estate (SRU.UN.TO) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment (BEI.UN.TO) are up with strong gains.

Healthcare stocks Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) are down 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

In the technology space, Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) is declining 2.8% and Absolute Software (ABST.TO) is down 2.7%, while Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is lower by about 2.3%.

Among materials shares, MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) are down 1.3 to 2.4%, while First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) and Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) are gaining 2 to 3.5%.

On the economic front, manufacturing sales in Canada rose 1.4% over month earlier to C$ 53.8 billion in September 2020, rebounding from a downwardly revised 1.4% fall in the previous month. Still, sales were 3.6% below their pre-pandemic levels in February.

Meanwhile, car Registrations in Canada increased to 173,984 Units in September from 171,584 Units in August of 2020.

On the vaccine front, Moderna (MRNA) said that the trial of its potential vaccine has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

"This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

He added, "All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease."

