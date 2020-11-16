U.S. Stocks Mostly Higher On Upbeat Coronavirus Vaccine News

Following the mixed performance seen last week, stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the Dow showing a particularly strong advance.

The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session but remain in positive territory. The Dow is up 303.58 points or 1 percent at 29,783.39, the Nasdaq is up 29.94 points or 0.3 percent at 11,859.23 and the S&P 500 is up 20.80 points or 0.6 percent at 3,605.95.

The strength on Wall Street comes following more upbeat news on the vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate.

Moderna said that the trial of its potential coronavirus vaccine has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 percent.

"This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

He added, "All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease."

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index fell to 6.3 in November from 10.5 in October. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to rise to 13.5.

Looking ahead, the index for future business conditions held steady at 33.9, suggesting that firms remained optimistic about future conditions.

Energy stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances on the day, benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil. Crude for December delivery is spiking $1.17 to $41.30 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 8.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 5.3 percent.

Considerable strength is also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 5 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index is on pace to end the session at its best closing level in five months.

Steel, banking and transportation stocks are also seeing notable strength, while some weakness has emerged among pharmaceutical stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both surged up by 1.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 0.900 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com