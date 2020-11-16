Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 15 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,350-point plateau and it's got a firm lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on encouraging news about a possible Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are also expected to open in the green.

The SET finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index added 4.59 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,351.06 after trading between 1,351.04 and 1,365.87. Volume was 22.381 billion shares worth 78.504 billion baht. There were 877 decliners and 773 gainers, with 435 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport added 0.38 percent, while Asset World dropped 0.98 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.43 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 1.09 percent, BTS Group rallied 2.94 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.91 percent, Gulf plunged 2.80 percent, IRPC accelerated 2.34 percent, Kasikornbank improved 0.53 percent, Minor International surged 4.31 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 1.39 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.99 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.30 percent, Siam Concrete shed 0.83 percent and TMB Bank, PTT, Advanced Info and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Friday's gains.

The Dow surged 470.63 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 29,950.44, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.84 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 added 41.76 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,626.91.

The strength on Wall Street followed more upbeat news on the vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate that showed an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in November.

Crude oil prices surged higher Monday thanks to encouraging reports on Covid-19 vaccine and an improved energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.21 or 3 percent at $41.34 a barrel.

