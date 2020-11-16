Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 115 points or 7.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on encouraging news about a possible Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are also expected to open in the green.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and stocks were limited by weakness from the rubber glove makers and plantations.

For the day, the index gained 9.97 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 1,599.66 after trading between 1,587.06 and 1,602.23. Volume was 16.276 billion shares worth 6.715 billion ringgit. There were 776 gainers and 533 decliners.

Among the actives, CIMB Group skyrocketed 9.59 percent, while Genting surged 9.23 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 7.72 percent, Top Glove plummeted 7.46 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 5.72 percent, MISC spiked 5.56 percent, AMMB Holdings accelerated 4.98 percent, RHB Capital rallied 4.86 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 4.12 percent, Public Bank collected 4.05 percent, Digi.com tanked 3.60 percent, Maybank gathered 2.65 percent, Press Metal perked 1.77 percent, Dialog Group advanced 1.57 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.18 percent, Maxis skidded 1.15 percent, Tenaga Nasional retreated 1.06 percent, IOI Corporation declined 0.88 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.74 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.61 percent, Axiata lost 0.30 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.19 percent and Sime Darby and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Friday's gains.

The Dow surged 470.63 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 29,950.44, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.84 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 added 41.76 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,626.91.

The strength on Wall Street followed more upbeat news on the vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate that showed an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in November.

Crude oil prices surged higher Monday thanks to encouraging reports on Covid-19 vaccine and an improved energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.21 or 3 percent at $41.34 a barrel.

