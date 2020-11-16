Win Streak Likely To Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in wo straight sessions, advancing more than 330 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,550-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on encouraging news about a possible Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are also expected to open in the green.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday with gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement and plastic companies.

For the day, the index surged 278.50 points or 2.10 percent to finish at the daily high of 13,551.83 after moving as low as 13,356.74.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 0.99 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.34 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 1.28 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.55 percent, First Financial added 0.70 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 4.76 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 2.88 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.47 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.19 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 1.05 percent, MediaTek accelerated 2.81 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.26 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.57 percent and Taiwan Cement improved 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Friday's gains.

The Dow surged 470.63 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 29,950.44, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.84 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 added 41.76 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,626.91.

The strength on Wall Street followed more upbeat news on the vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate that showed an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in November.

Crude oil prices surged higher Monday thanks to encouraging reports on Covid-19 vaccine and an improved energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.21 or 3 percent at $41.34 a barrel.

