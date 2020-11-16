Further Upside Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had slipped almost 150 points or 0.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,380-point plateau and it's tipped to extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on encouraging news about a possible Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are also expected to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the casinos and oil and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index jumped 224.81 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 26,381.67 after trading between 26,191.54 and 26,394.40.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 5.70 percent, while Xiaomi surged 3.92 percent, Galaxy Entertainment soared 3.88 percent, China Resources Land plummeted 3.71 percent, China Mobile soared 3.70 percent, Sands China spiked 3.50 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 3.35 percent, AIA Group jumped 3.19 percent, Wharf Real Estate climbed 3.10 percent, AAC Technologies tanked 2.78 percent, China Life Insurance gathered 2.06 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.70 percent, CNOOC advanced 1.64 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 1.56 percent, Alibaba skidded 1.17 percent, CITIC added 0.97 percent, New World Development dropped 0.87 percent, Ping an Insurance gained 0.87 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.61 percent, Industrial and Commercial bank of China sank 0.43 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.42 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas improved 0.33 percent, WH Group was up 0.15 percent, Sun Hing Kai properties fell 0.10 percent and Power Assets Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Friday's gains.

The Dow surged 470.63 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 29,950.44, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.84 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 added 41.76 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,626.91.

The strength on Wall Street followed more upbeat news on the vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate that showed an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in November.

Crude oil prices surged higher Monday thanks to encouraging reports on Covid-19 vaccine and an improved energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.21 or 3 percent at $41.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see October numbers for unemployment later today; in September, the jobless rate was 6.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis