Indonesia Stock Market Called Higher On Tuesday

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 40 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,500-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on encouraging news about a possible Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are also expected to open in the green.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the resource stocks, weakness from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index gained 33.81 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 5,494.87 after trading between 5,462.46 and 5,519.68.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.77 percent, while Bank Mandiri dropped 0.80 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 2.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.44 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.00 percent, Bank Central Asia perked 1.41 percent, Indosat advanced 0.91 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.74 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.23 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.70 percent, Astra International was up 0.42 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.22 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.28 percent, Vale Indonesia accelerated 2.74 percent, Bukit Asam surged 4.41 percent, Timah spiked 2.43 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Friday's gains.

The Dow surged 470.63 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 29,950.44, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.84 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 added 41.76 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,626.91.

The strength on Wall Street followed more upbeat news on the vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate that showed an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in November.

Crude oil prices surged higher Monday thanks to encouraging reports on Covid-19 vaccine and an improved energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.21 or 3 percent at $41.34 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis