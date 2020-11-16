Singapore Non-Oil Exports Sink 5.3% In October

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore were down 5.3 percent on month in October, Enterprise Singapore said on Tuesday - well shy of expectations for a gain of 4.6 percent following the 11.4 percent decline in September.

On a yearly basis, exports fell 3.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 5.7 percent following the 5.8 percent increase in the previous month.

The decline was mainly due to a drop in non-electronics.

NODX to the top 10 as a whole decreased in October, though exports to the US, China, Japan and the EU 27 grew.

