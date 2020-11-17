Mainland-Norway GDP Rebounds In Q3

Mainland-Norway's recovered strongly in the third quarter after the easing of infection control measures, Statistics Norway reported Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 5.2 percent sequentially, as expected, and in contrast to a revised 6 percent decline in the second quarter. The second quarter GDP was revised from -6.3 percent.

Infection rates increased again in October and infection control measures were tightened, head of the National Accounts at Statistics Norway, Pål Sletten, said. The economy was still far from a normal situation.

Total GDP for Norway, including oil and gas extraction, transport via pipelines and ocean transport, grew 4.6 percent, reversing a 4.7 percent decline in the second quarter.

The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household expenditure advanced 9.5 percent and government spending rose 3 percent.

Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation declined 1.1 percent from the previous quarter.

Exports climbed 4.7 percent, while imports registered a much stronger growth of 10.3 percent in the third quarter.

In September, Mainland-Norway GDP as well as overall GDP gained 0.6 percent each from August.

