Aggreko 9M Revenue Down, Sees FY20 Profit At Top End Of View, Growth In FY21; Stock Up

Aggreko plc (AGK.L), a supplier of temporary power generation equipment, reported Tuesday that nine-month revenue was down 15 percent and underlying Group revenue was down 14 percent, driven by the significant impact of the pandemic in the last two quarters and the lower oil price.

In its trading update for the period from January 1 to September 30, the company said underlying Rental Solutions revenue declined 18 percent, in line with the first half.

On a quarter by quarter basis, Rental Solutions revenue in the third quarter was down 18 percent, an improvement on the 25 percent year on year decline in the second quarter.

Power Solutions Industrial's underlying revenue for the nine months down 12 percent, versus 4 percent in the first half. Excluding revenue earned from the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics in both 2019 and 2020, underlying revenue declined 10 percent.

Power Solutions Utility underlying revenue was down 6 percent for the nine months, an improvement on the first half decline of 7 percent.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2020, the company said its key markets are recovering, and now expects profit before tax at the upper end of guided range of 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects to deliver profit before tax in 2021 in the range of 170 million pounds to 190 million pounds.

The outlook is based on assumptions of a continued gradual economic recovery, a relatively stable oil price, the Tokyo Olympics proceeding as planned at an increased overall contract value, and the resumption of the Group's all-employee annual performance bonus scheme.

Separately, the company announced net zero commitments. By 2030, the company expects to reduce the amount of diesel fuel used in customer solutions by at least 50 percent, reduce local air quality emissions of those solutions by the same amount, and to achieve net zero across its business operations.

By 2050 or sooner , Aggreko expects the company and its services to be net zero.

In London, Aggreko shares were trading at 594.28 pence, up 4.6 percent.

