Italy Trade Surplus Rise In September

Italy's trade surplus increased in September, as exports rose from last year amid a fall in imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus grew to EUR 5.849 billion in September from EUR 2.686 billion in the same period last year. In August, the trade surplus was EUR 3.929 billion.

Exports increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 7.0 percent fall in August.

On an annual basis, imports fell 6.4 percent in September, following a 12.6 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 2.7 percent, while imports declined 0.6 percent monthly in September.

The trade surplus with EU27 totaled EUR 576 million and that with non-EU countries came in at EUR 5.27 billion in September.

