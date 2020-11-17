Croatia Consumer Prices Fall In October

Croatia's consumer prices fell in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, after remaining unchanged in September.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 1.6 percent yearly in October and those of transport fell 5.0 percent.

Prices for education and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance decreased by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent growth in the prior month.

