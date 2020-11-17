Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

Retail Sales for October Import and Export Prices, Industrial Production report, Business Inventories for September as well as Housing Market Index for November are the major attraction on Tuesday. A slew of Fed speeches also might get attention.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 159.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 14.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 30.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday positive. The Dow surged up 470.63 points or 1.6 percent to 29,950.44, the Nasdaq climbed 94.84 points or 0.8 percent to 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.76 points or 1.2 percent to 3,626.92

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 1.9 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 1.1 percent.

Industrial Production for October will be released at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 1.0 percent increase, while it was down 0.6 percent in September. Manufacturing output is expected to grow 0.9 percent.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent growth, while it was up 0.3 percent up.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 85, while it was up 85 in the previous month.

The Treasury International Capital for September will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. The Net Long Term Securities Transactions in the prior month was $27.8 billion.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give opening remarks via Zoom at the "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Employment" webinar event jointly hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Minneapolis, and San Francisco at 1.00 pm ET and . San Francisco's President Mary Daly will speak at 1.25 pm and 2.50 pm ET. New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 2.00 pm ET.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will speak at the session at 2.50 pm ET. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak at 3.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended a tad lower, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite ending down 7.07 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,339.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.13 percent higher at 26,415.09.

Japanese shares hit a fresh 29-year high. The Nikkei average rose 107.69 points, or 0.42 percent, to 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,734.66.

Australian ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 13.90 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,498.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 10.80 points, or 0.16 percent, at 6,697.80.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is losing 28.86 points or 0.22 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 70.44 points or 1.10 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 3.79 points or 0.03 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.39 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com