Bay Street Seen Opening On Negative Note

Lower Canadian and U.S. futures, and weakness in European amid worries over surging coronavirus cases across the world point to a negative start for the Canadian market Tuesday morning.

Lower crude oil and gold prices are likely to hurt as well.

On the economic front, data on Canadian housing starts for the month of October is due out at 8.15 AM ET. At 8.30 AM ET, a report on wholesale sales for the month of September is due.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the globe. The U.S. reported more than 166,000 new cases for Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That was sharply up from about 133,000 cases a day earlier. The data said more than 55 million people have been infected world-wide.

The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Monday, lifted by upbeat news on the vaccine front, and encouraging economic data from China and Japan. Higher crude oil prices triggered heavy buying in the energy space, contributing substantially to the market's sharp upmove.

Frontera Energy Corporation (FEC.TO), Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. and Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia S.A.S. separately announced today that they have reached an agreement to resolve all the disputes pending among them, related to the Bicentenario Pipeline and the Caño Limón - Coveñas Pipeline, and terminate all the pending arbitration proceedings related to such disputes.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after a choppy session as optimism over Moderna's experimental Covid-19 vaccine was offset by worries about the continued surge in cases worldwide.

European stocks are drifting lower as the continued surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown restrictions at several places outweigh optimism over Moderna's experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.10 or 0.24% at $41.24 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $2.10 or 0.11% at $1,885.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.137 or 0.55% at $24.665 an ounce.

