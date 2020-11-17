U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

After ending the previous session notably higher, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 264 points.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street after the strength seen in the previous session lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The advance seen on Monday came amid more upbeat news regarding a potential vaccine, although a continued spike in cases may weigh on the markets.

Data from John Hopkins University showed more than 133,000 news coronavirus cases on Monday, with the total number of cases in the U.S. now exceeding 11 million.

Negative sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rose by less than expected in the month of October.

The report said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in October after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.6 percent in September.

Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.9 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in October after surging up by 1.2 percent in September. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed import prices unexpectedly edged lower in the month of October.

The Labor Department said import prices slipped by 0.1 percent in October after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in September.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices crept up by 0.2 percent in October after climbing by 0.6 percent in September. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of October. Industrial production is expected to jump by 1.0 percent in October after falling by 0.6 percent in September.

The National Association of Home Builders is due to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of November shortly after the start of trading. The housing market index is expected to come in unchanged at 85.

The Commerce Department is also scheduled to release its report on inventories in the month of September. Economists expect business inventories to rise by 0.5 percent.

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday following the mixed performance seen last week. With the upward move on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the session at new record closing highs.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow surged up 470.63 points or 1.6 percent to 29,950.44, the Nasdaq climbed 94.84 points or 0.8 percent to 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.76 points or 1.2 percent to 3,626.92.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.70 to $40.64 a barrel after jumping $1.21 to $41.34 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after inching up $1.60 to $1,887.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $0.40 to $1,887.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.09 yen compared to the 104.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1890 compared to yesterday's $1.1852.

