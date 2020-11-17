Canadian Stocks Drift Lower On Virus Worries

The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory Tuesday morning, after opening weak amid concerns over surging cases across the world.

Energy stocks, which scored strong gains in the previous session, are the prominent losers this morning. Materials, consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrial shares are also weak, while a few key stocks from information and consumer staples sections are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,773.82, is currently down 75.78 points or 0.45% at 16,814.03.

On Monday, the index ended with a gain of 214.17 points or 1.28% at 16,889.91, the day's high.

The Capped Energy Index is down 2.3%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is declining 3.7%, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) is down 3.1%, and MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are both lower by nearly 3%.

Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are also sharply lower.

In the materials section, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is down more than 3%. Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), New Gold Inc. (NG.TO) and Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) are down 1.4 to 2.3%.

Healthcare stock Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is down 2.3%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is lower by about 1.1%, while Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are gaining 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

In the financial section, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is down 1.1%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 0.6 to 0.8%, while Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are down marginally.

In economic news, housing starts in Canada rose 3% over a month earlier to 214,875 units in October of 2020, missing market expectations of 222,000 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

According to data released by Statistics Canada, wholesale sales in the country increased 0.9% over a month earlier in September, following a 0.3% increase in August.

