U.S. Business Inventories Climb More Than Expected In September

Partly reflecting a jump in retail inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing U.S. inventories increased by more than expected in the month of September.

The report said business inventories climbed by 0.7 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in August. Economists had expected inventories to increase by 0.5 percent.

The Commerce Department said retail inventories spiked by 1.7 percent in October after rising by 0.5 percent in September.

Wholesale inventories also rose by 0.4 percent in October following a 0.5 percent increase in September, while manufacturing inventories were unchanged for the second straight month.

Meanwhile, the report said business sales increased by 0.6 percent in October after climbing by 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Retail sales surged up by 1.5 percent in October following a 1.1 percent jump in September. Manufacturing and wholesale sales also inched up by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

With inventories and sales both rising, the total business inventories/sales ratio in October was unchanged from September at 1.32.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.