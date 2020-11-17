Win Streak Expected To End For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 370 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,590-point plateau although the rally figures to stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation after significant upside in recent sessions, with a rising number of coronavirus cases also likely to weigh. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the and cement companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 41.18 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 13,593.01 after trading between 13,593.01 and 13,780.12.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.34 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.25 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.31 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation eased 0.16 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.48 percent, Largan Precision gathered 0.30 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.53 percent, MediaTek rose 0.29 percent, Formosa Plastic dipped 0.11 percent, Asia Cement advanced 1.02 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.94 percent and Mega Financial, Fubon Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pared the losses as the day progressed but still ended in the red after two sessions of solid gains.

The Dow shed 167.09 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 28.783.35, while the NASDAQ lost 24.79 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,899.34 and the S&P 500 fell 17.38 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,609.53.

Profit taking contributed to the initial pullback on Wall Street after the strength seen in the previous session lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The markets were also troubled by data that showed more than 166,000 news cases on Monday, with the total number of cases in the U.S. now exceeding 11 million.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales rose less than expected in October, while the Federal Reserve noted a significant rebound in U.S. industrial production last month.

Crude oil futures contracts ended slightly higher on Tuesday as hopes for tighter production cuts by OPEC outweighed surging coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.09 or 0.2 percent at $41.43 a barrel.

