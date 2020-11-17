New Zealand Producer Price Inputs Climb 0.6% In Q3

Producer price inputs in New Zealand were up 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday, following the 1.0 percent decline in the previous three months.

Producer price outputs fell 0.3 percent on quarter, matching the Q2 reading.

On a yearly basis, inputs were down 0.4 percent and outputs gained 0.1 percent.

Farm expense prices were down 0.1 percent both on quarter and on year, while capital goods prices gained 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.

Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year.

