Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release October figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to climb to 7.2 percent from 6.9 percent in September, with an expected loss of 30,000 jobs following the loss of 29,500 jobs a month earlier. The participation rate is seen at 64.7 percent, down from 64.8 percent in the previous month.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.00 percent.

The central bank in the Philippines also will announce its decision on interest rates, with forecasts suggesting no change for the benchmark at 2.25 percent.

Economic News

