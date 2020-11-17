Australian Market Advances

The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session despite the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid a surge in U.S. cases and disappointing retail sales. Gains by banks and gold miners offset weakness in the mining and oil sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 32.60 points or 0.50 percent to 6,530.80, after rising to a high of 6,537.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 31.70 points or 0.47 percent to 6,729.50. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.

In the banking space, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are higher in a range of 1.0 percent to 1.8 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is rising more than 2 percent.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices ended a three-day winning streak and closed lower overnight. Evolution Mining is advancing almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are mostly lower even as crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent and Santos is lower by more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said wage prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the second-quarter reading.

Australia will also see October results for new home sales and for the Westpac leading index.

On Wall Street, stocks climbed off their worst levels, but still closed lower on Tuesday. Profit taking contributed to the initial pullback, although a continued spike in coronavirus cases weighed on the . Data from John Hopkins University showed more than 166,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with the total number of cases in the U.S. now exceeding 11 million. Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rose by less than expected in the month of October.

The Dow slid 167.09 points or 0.6 percent to 29,783.35, the Nasdaq dipped 24.79 points or 0.2 percent to 11,899.34 and the S&P 500 fell 17.38 points or 0.5 percent to 3,609.53.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil futures contracts ended slightly higher on Tuesday, recovering from early losses. WTI crude for December ended up by $0.09 or about 0.2 percent at $41.43 a barrel.

