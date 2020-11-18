European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK and new car registrations from Europe are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.6 percent in October from 0.5 percent in September.

UK output prices are forecast to fall 0.7 percent annually and input prices to decline 2.5 percent in October.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association releases Europe's new car registrations data.

At 3.55 am ET, Iceland central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area final consumer prices for October. According to preliminary estimate, harmonized consumer price index decreased 0.3 percent annually, the same as in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.