European New Car Registrations Fall In October: ACEA

New car registrations in Europe decreased in October after rising in the previous month, as several countries in the region returned to lockdown amid a second wave of the or Covid-19.

EU passenger car registrations decreased 7.8 percent year-on-year to 953,615 units, following a 3.1 percent increase in September, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, said Wednesday.

The growth in September was the first this year. Registrations plunged over 76 percent in April at the peak of the pandemic.

Demand plummeted 21 percent in Spain, and fell 9.5 percent in France, 3.6 percent in Germany and 0.2 percent in Italy. Only Ireland and Romania logged gains in October.

In the January to October period, registrations shrunk 26.8 percent, or by 2.9 million units, from the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.