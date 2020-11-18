Eurozone October Price Decline Confirmed

Eurozone consumer prices decreased for a third straight month in October, and core inflation remained unchanged, final data from Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday.

The harmonized consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year, same as in September. The flash estimate released on October 30 was confirmed.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.2 percent in October.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was 0.2 percent in October, same as in September. The core CPI edged up 0.1 percent from the previous month.

Prices in the food, alcohol and tobacco increased 2.0 percent after a 1.8 percent rise in September. Service costs rose 0.4 percent after a 0.5 percent increase in September.

Non-energy industrial goods prices dropped 0.1 percent following a 0.3 percent fall in September. Energy prices decreased 8.2 percent, same as in the previous month.

