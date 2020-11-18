U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside On More Upbeat Vaccine News

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 117 points.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to more upbeat news regarding the vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

Pfizer and BioNTech said the final efficacy analysis of their ongoing Phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine candidate indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95 percent.

The companies said that efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics and suggested the vaccine candidate also helped to fend off severe disease.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit a request to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine "within days."

"With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO.

In other coronavirus-related news, the FDA announced it has issued an EUA for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results.

The test kit developed by Lucira Health has been authorized for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their care provider.

The Dow is also likely to benefit from a notable advance by shares of Boeing (BA) after FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order that paves the way for the Boeing 737 MAX to return to commercial service.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new residential construction spiked by more than expected in the month of October.

Stocks regained ground after an early move to the downside during trading on Tuesday but still ended the day mostly lower. With the drop on the day, the major averages partly offset the strong gains posted on Monday.

The major averages all finished the day in negative territory. The Dow slid 167.09 points or 0.6 percent to 29,783.35, the Nasdaq dipped 24.79 points or 0.2 percent to 11,899.34 and the S&P 500 fell 17.38 points or 0.5 percent to 3,609.53.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.64 to $42.07 a barrel after inching up $0.09 to $41.43 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,872.90, down $12.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,885.10. On Tuesday, gold dipped $2.70.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.97 yen compared to the 104.19 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1851 compared to yesterday's $1.1862.

