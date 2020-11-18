logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

IBM To Acquire Instana For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Instana, an application performance monitoring and observability company, for undisclosed financial terms. The transaction is expected to close within several months.

Instana, based in Chicago, has a development center in Germany. The company provides businesses with capabilities to manage the performance of complex cloud-native applications on mobile devices, public and private clouds and on-premises, including IBM Z.

IBM noted that the acquisition of Instana will advance its Hybrid Cloud and AI strategy as well as strengthen its AI-powered automation capabilities.

IBM expects the acquisition of Instana will enable it to help companies overcome the challenge of managing application performance across multiple teams, and across 2 to 15 clouds, on average.

"IBM's acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation," said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Data Platform, IBM.

Instana's enterprise observability platform automatically builds a deep understanding of cloud applications and provides actionable insights to indicate how to best prevent and remedy IT issues that could damage the business or reduce customer satisfaction. This includes issues such as slow response times, services that are not working or infrastructure that is down.

IBM noted that after Instana's capabilities are integrated into IBM, companies will be able to feed these insights into Watson AIOps. The information could then be compared to a baseline of a normal operating application, with AI triggering alerts to resolve issues quickly before negative impacts to that transaction or activity.

Instana will offer both SaaS and on-premises solutions depending on the client's unique needs.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Target, TJX Earnings Beat Estimates; Lowe's Profit Misses
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. (TGT) reported robust growth in both sales and profitability during its third quarter. With an adjusted earnings per share growth of 105.1 percent, and comparable sales increase of 20.7 percent, the company's results surpassed analysts' projections. More than 95 percent...
Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 95% Effective; To Apply For Emergency Use
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE said Wednesday that final data analysis from the Phase 3 study of their coronavirus vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed the vaccine to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. Shares of Pfizer rose more than 4 percent in the pre-market trade following the news.
Boeing Expects Middle East Commercial Fleet To Reach 3,500 By 2039
Boeing said it expects Middle East commercial fleet to reach 3,500 by 2039, more than double the current 1,510 airplanes, to cater to the growth in the region and fleet replacements, according to the Boeing's 2020 Commercial Market Outlook, an annual forecast of 20-year demand for commercial airplanes and services.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap