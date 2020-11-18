Taiwan Bourse Expected To Halt Winning Streak

The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 550 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,770-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with optimism for a Covid-19 vaccine giving way to concerns about the surging virus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 180.28 points or 1.33 percent to finish at the daily high of 13,773.29 after moving as low as 13,608.72.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 0.72 percent, while Mega Financial gained 0.68 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.50 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, First Financial perked 0.69 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.96 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.37 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.62 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.24 percent, Largan Precision surged 6.61 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.86 percent, MediaTek soared 4.60 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.23 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.12 percent and Formosa Plastic was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but fell into the red as the day progressed and ended firmly under water.

The Dow dropped 344.93 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 29,438.42, while the NASDAQ sank 97.74 points or 0.82 percent to end at 11,801.60 and the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,567.79.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns as a result of the recent surge in cases after data showed there were nearly 162,000 new cases and 1,707 deaths on Tuesday.

Concerns about the economic impact of the lockdowns overshadowed upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The companies plan to submit a request to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine "within days."

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday amid expectations that OPEC will extend its current production cuts further into 2021. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December were up $0.39 or 0.9 percent to settle at $41.82 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis